Vietnamese men’s futsal team enters world’s Top 20 in FIFA rankings

With the new standing, Vietnam now rank fourth in Asia, behind only Iran (5th worldwide), Thailand (11th) and Japan (13th).

The Vietnamese men’s futsal team. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese men’s futsal team has climbed six places to enter the world’s Top 20 for the first time, ranking 20th in the latest FIFA futsal rankings, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

The rise follows a flawless run by head coach Diego Giustozzi’s side at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers in September. It marks the highest position ever achieved by the team since FIFA officially introduced the futsal world rankings.

With the new standing, Vietnam now ranks fourth in Asia, behind only Iran (5th worldwide), Thailand (11th), and Japan (13th).

Entering the world’s Top 20 is seen as a significant milestone and a major morale boost for the Vietnamese players ahead of their opening match against Malaysia at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand on December 16.

At the top of the global rankings, Brazil continues to consolidate its position as world No. 1, widening the gap with Portugal and Spain. The top seven teams remain unchanged, while the most notable movement in the Top 10 saw Ukraine and Kazakhstan swap places.

FIFA statistics show that a total of 230 international men’s futsal matches were played worldwide since the previous ranking update, including fixtures from the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers and European futsal competitions. Alongside Vietnam, several teams made notable gains, such as the Republic of Korea, Montenegro, Mozambique, Denmark, and Malaysia.

In the women’s futsal rankings, the Vietnamese women’s team remained unchanged at 11th in the world and 5th in Asia. During the period between the two ranking announcements, head coach Nguyen Dinh Hoang’s team did not play any FIFA-recognized international matches.

Vietnamplus