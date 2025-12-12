Sports

Le Thi Mong Tuyen, Nguyen Tam Quang clinch Vietnam’s first shooting gold

SGGPO

Vietnam secured another strong result at the 33rd SEA Games as two shooters from Ho Chi Minh City and the national shooting team clinched gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event—marking Vietnam’s first shooting title of the Games.

img-1374-3338-641.jpg.jpg
Two Vietnamese shooters clinch the first gold medal for the national shooting team at the 33rd SEA Games.

The final drew an energetic crowd, with spectators cheering continuously for the four athletes vying for gold. Vietnam’s pairing of Le Thi Mong Tuyen and Nguyen Tam Quang ultimately prevailed over Thailand’s Sastwej Chanittha and Tortungpanich Napis after a dramatic, neck-and-neck contest.

Under competition rules, the first team to reach 16 points wins. Both sides traded precise shots from the outset, keeping the score tight throughout. The duel reached a tense 14–14 deadlock before the decisive round, where Mong Tuyen and Tam Quang both struck the bull’s-eye to clinch victory 16–14. Tuyen delivered the final shot that sealed the gold.

img-1372-1-5740-5397.jpg.jpg
Athletes stay fully focused throughout the final round.

“In the early rounds I felt a bit tense,” Tuyen admitted. “But hearing my teammates cheering behind me helped me regain my composure and shoot with greater precision.”

The triumph marked the first gold medal for Vietnam’s shooting team at SEA Games 33, where the squad aims to bring home seven titles. “I’m overwhelmed and at a loss for words,” Quang shared. “This medal represents the effort of both of us.”

Mong Tuyen’s achievement also capped a remarkable two-year journey. In 2024, she became Vietnam’s first rifle shooter to qualify for the Paris Olympics, a milestone that sharpened her focus heading into SEA Games 33. Though she debuted at the SEA Games in 2022 as a young and inexperienced athlete, she left without a medal. Winning her first SEA Games gold this year, she said, fulfilled a long-held personal goal: “This is the result I have waited for. I finally met my own expectations.”

This SEA Games is the first time Mong Tuyen and Tam Quang have competed together at an official international event, following months of joint training. The rifle squad also completed a pre-Games training camp in Thailand.

img-1371-1-8733-1202.jpg.jpg
The pair receive an immediate cash reward following their victory.

Immediately after their victory, Vietnam’s Chef de Mission Nguyen Hong Minh, met the pair to congratulate them and awarded an immediate bonus. The Vietnam Shooting Federation also granted VND10 million per individual gold and VND15 million per team gold, further recognizing the significance of their achievement.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

SEA Games 33 national shooting team 10m air rifle mixed team

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn