Vietnamese sports delegation marching in 33rd SEA Games opening ceremony

The Vietnamese sports delegation made an appearance at the opening ceremony of the 33rd SEA Games 2025, contributing vibrant and memorable impressions to the main stadium.

The Vietnamese sports delegation took the center stage at SEA Games 2025 Thailand, led by two flag bearers Le Thanh Thuy and Le Minh Thuan, proudly holding the red flag with the yellow star.

Head of the Vietnamese sports delegation Nguyen Hong Minh, along with officials, coaches and athletes from the national sports teams, were present at the ceremony on the evening of December 9.

Flag bearers from Vietnamese sports delegation Le Thanh Thuy and Le Minh Thuan

Below are photos of the Vietnamese sports delegation captured by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper reporters at the SEA Games 33–2025 opening ceremony.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong