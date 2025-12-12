Sports

SEA Games 33: Dinh Bac shines as Vietnam’s U22 clinch semifinal berth

Vietnam’s U22 team delivered a convincing 2–0 victory over Malaysia on the afternoon of December 11 in Bangkok, securing top spot in Group B of the SEA Games 33 men’s football tournament.

A standout performance from Dinh Bac, combined with a well-executed tactical approach by head coach Kim Sang Sik, powered the team into the semifinals as group leaders.

Before the final group match, both sides were level on three points, though Vietnam trailed Malaysia on goal difference. Despite needing only a draw to progress, coach Kim Sang Sik demonstrated his ambition for all three points with bold personnel adjustments.

Vietnam struck early. In the 11th minute, from a left-wing corner, Dinh Bac delivered a precise cross for Hieu Minh, who rose sharply to head home the opener.

Eleven minutes later, Dinh Bac once again made the difference with a skilful dribble to the byline before sending a perfectly weighted cut-back. Minh Phuc timed his run well and tapped in from close range to double the lead.

Holding a safe advantage after the break, Vietnam shifted to a more controlled tempo, opting for a compact defensive setup and counter-attacking play to preserve the result.

z7316125474206-6a1424def48441a6c364cf1442443a81-9984-160.jpg
A U22 Malaysia player strives to stop Khuat Van Khang’s dribble. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

With a 2–0 win over Malaysia, Vietnam secured first place in Group B, giving coach Kim Sang Sik’s squad full control of their semifinal path and a strong psychological boost ahead of the knockout stage at SEA Games 33.

