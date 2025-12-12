PM congratulates football teams on SEA Games semifinal berths

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended congratulations to the U22 men’s and women’s national football teams via the President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) after their decisive group-stage wins on December 11 secured semifinal berths at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.

U22 men’s and women’s national football teams (Photo: VFF)

Through VFF President Tran Quoc Tuan, the PM praised the squads for their full commitment to the nation, highlighting their strong will, resilience and determination, while urging coaches Mai Duc Chung and Kim Sang-sik to focus on meticulous semifinal preparations.

This message of support is seen as a boost to player and staff morale as both teams chase gold medals at the tournament.

Separately, the VFF Standing Committee also announced rewards of VND700 million (US$26.9 million) for the women’s team and VND600 million for the U22 men’s squad.

The women’s team on December 11 secured a 2-0 victory over Myanmar in a decisive Group B clash. The same day, the U22 men’s squad delivered a convincing 2–0 victory over Malaysia, sealing first place in Group B at the Games.

Vietnamplus