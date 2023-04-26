SEA Games 32: Vietnam's U22 football team arrive in Cambodia

Vietnam's U22 football team arrived in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on April 26 for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) that will officially kick off in early May.

Speaking to the media right after landing in Cambodia, coach Philippe Troussier said that his team face strong pressure in completing the target at the games. The team will have to show their best performance and play beautiful football, he said, expressing his hope that this pressure will help players play with highest determination.

He held that the tournament will be tough for Vietnam's U22 team as they will face strong rivals. However, all players have been ready, he said, affirming that Vietnam come to SEA Games 32 with the highest spirit and for best results.

Vietnam won the championship at SEA Games 31's football tournament.

As scheduled, the Vietnamese team will have the first training session on April 26 to prepare for their first match against U22 Laos on April 30.

This year, Vietnam sends a 1,003-strong sports delegation to SEA Games. The country will compete in 30 out of 36 sports at the games, aiming for 90-120 gold medals to enter the top three on the medal tally.