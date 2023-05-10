SEA Games 32: Vietnam retains gold medals in many sports on May 9

Vietnam successfully defended its championship in many sports of its strength and secured nine more gold medals on May 9, at the ongoing 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Cambodia.

Crossing the finish line in 4 minutes and 16.85 seconds, runner Nguyen Thi Oanh maintained her gold medal in the women’s 1,500m event, which she dominated in the two previous regional Games.

About 20 minutes later, she finished the 3,000m hurdle race in 10 minutes and 34.37 seconds to retain her title in this event.

Meanwhile, the Vovinam team pocketed two gold medals in the men’s and women’s multi-weapon training events.

Gymnast Dinh Phuong Thanh kept his championship in the men’s single bar event and went down in the history of Vietnamese gymnastics for winning gold for five consecutive editions of the Games. Other gymnasts of Vietnam obtained two more gold medals on May 9.

Vietnamese athletes also brought home one gold medal in eSports and another in Ouk Chaktrang, a traditional chess of Cambodia.

In the women’s football, despite losing 1-2 to the Philippines, Vietnam still topped Group A and earned a berth in the semifinals.

The same day, the country also won 11 silver and 10 bronze medals.

As of 9:30 pm on May 9, Vietnam ranked second in the medal standings with 39 gold, 39 silver, and 46 bronze medals.

Thailand topped the list with 40 gold, 30 silver, and 45 bronze medals while host Cambodia stood at the third place with 39 gold, 39 silver, and 39 bronze medals.