SEA Games 32: Vietnam keeps top place in medal tally after last competition day

Vietnamese athletes won 12 more gold medals on May 16, the last official competition day of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) which is taking place in Cambodia.

As a result, Vietnam earned a total of 136 gold medals, topping the medal tally at the regional Games as of 9:30 pm May 16. This is the first time Vietnam led the medal tally at a SEA Games not held in home ground.

Thailand is second with 108 gold and Indonesia third with 85 gold. Host Cambodia comes fourth with 81 gold.

On May 16 alone, Vietnam earned four gold medals in wrestling, two in kickboxing, two in weightlifting, and one each in Judo, boat racing, fencing, and dance sport.