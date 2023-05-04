SEA Games 32: Vietnam Jiu-jitsu fighters seize three bronze medals

Jiu-jitsu fighters won three bronze medals for Vietnam on May 4 at the ongoing 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) in Cambodia.

In the men's duo event, Ma Dinh Khai và Trinh Ke Duong earned a bronze, with the gold medal going to Kongmona Mithora and Touch Pikada of the host Cambodia.

In the women’s Ne-Waza GI 52kg event, Dang Huyen, in spite of her injury, still managed to win by knockout against her Singapore rival, securing a bronze medal. The gold and silver medals were obtained by Kaila Isip Napolis of the Philippines and Jessa Khan of Campuchia, respectively.

The third bronze for Vietnam in the sport was brought about by Hoang Thi Lan Huong and Nguyen Minh Phuong in the women’s show event. Kunsatri Kumsroi and Suphawadee Kaeosrasaen of Thailand topped for the gold medal, Cambodia’s Heng Seavheang and Tim Sovanlina seized the silver medal.

The Games will officially begin on May 5 and finish on May 17 in Cambodia’s capital city and four other localities, with more than 12,400 athletes, coaches, officials, staff and volunteers set to participate.

Team Vietnam has 1,003 members, including 702 athletes competing in 31 sports. They target to win between 90-120 gold medals for a place in the top three finish.