Scorching heat waves over Central region to last until August

Central localities are forecast to be scorched by extreme heat waves until August.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that maximum temperatures in several places of Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Ha Tinh, Thua Thien- Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Binh Dinh provinces exceeded 37 degrees Celsius on June 13.

It is expected that the capital city of Hanoi and the Northern region will suffer from a new sweltering heatwave next week.

According to General Director of the General Department of Meteorology and Hydrology Tran Hong Thai, there are 85 percent of chance and 60 percent of chance that rains will occur in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City respectively this evening.

On hot days, residents in the Central mountainous region are recommended to prevent the risk of thundery rains, hails and whirlwinds.