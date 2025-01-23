City’s leader extends Tet greetings to HCMC Theater of Hat Boi Art

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended Tet greetings to the city's Theater of Hat Boi (Vietnamese classical opera) Art on January 22.

In recent years, Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders have directed and created favorable conditions for the preservation and promotion of the art of “Hat Boi,” aiming at bringing the traditional art form closer to the public, especially young people.

In 2024, the Ho Chi Minh City Theater of Hat Boi (Vietnamese classical opera) Art and groups of young artists organized a series of exchanges and performances in the city’s book street, Nguyen Hue Walking Street, and schools across the city to attract audiences.

Last year, the theater strengthened the promotion of "Hat Boi" on online platforms and performed to serve domestic and international visitors; participated in the Asian Youth Theatre Festival (AYTF) 2024 in Chiang Mai, Thailand, and took part in a seminar on climate change; cooperated with the Hieu Van group to carry out projects to organize performances and lectures and workshops to introduce the art of Hat Boi to domestic and international audiences.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc hoped that young artists would strive to further promote and preserve this traditional art form.

He extended his best wishes to the staff, artists, and workers of the Ho Chi Minh City Theater of Hat Boi (Vietnamese classical opera) Art and wished them good health, happiness, and success in the coming year.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh