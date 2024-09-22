Samaritan’s Purse provides second batch of relief supplies to Vietnam

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development received the second batch of emergency relief supplies from the Samaritan’s Purse U.S. Disaster Relief at Noi Bai International Airport on September 22.

The essential goods for flood victims from the Samaritan’s Purse U.S. Disaster Relief arrive at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on September 22. (Photo: SGGP)

This shipment includes 2,750 solar-powered flashlights, 2,748 kitchen kits, and 5,520 fleece blankets. These relief goods and 1,600 solar flashlights will be delivered to Yen Bai, Lao Cai, and Cao Bang Provinces to assist residents affected by typhoon Yagi.

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, previously, on September 16, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development received the first batch of emergency supplies from Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world. The shipment included 3,000 flashlights, 3,000 kitchen kits, 3,000 water filters, 3,000 clean water containers, and 6,000 plastic buckets that were distributed to residents of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, and Cao Bang provinces.

Samaritan’s Purse provides the second batch of relief supplies to Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

As of present, the Vietnamese government received US$16 million from more than 35 governments and international organizations to help disaster-hit areas.

