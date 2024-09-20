National

Singapore delivers typhoon relief assistance to Vietnam

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development received emergency relief supplies from the Singaporean government at Noi Bai International Airport on September 19 to support Vietnam’s recovery efforts following the super typhoon.

Representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development receive emergency relief supplies from the Singaporean government. (Photo: SGGP)

Relief goods include essential items such as water purifiers, bottled water, personal hygiene kits, survival blankets, water tanks, and meal rations.

The essential goods for flood victims departed from Singapore's Changi Airport and arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at noon.

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the shipment will be delivered to Bac Kan Province on September 20 to assist residents affected by typhoon Yagi.

The essential goods for flood victims from Singapore arrive at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on September 19. (Photo: SGGP)
By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh

