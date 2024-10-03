Saigontourist Group honored for its delicious food

Saigontourist Group representative received 2 awards "World's Best Food Festival 2024" and "Asia's Best Food Festival 2024"

Outshining more than 40 culinary events from over 40 nations across five continents, the Saigontourist Group Culinary Culture and Delicacies Festival 2024 received two esteemed accolades ‘World’s Best Culinary Festival 2024’ and ‘Asia’s Best Culinary Festival 2024’.

The prestigious World Culinary Awards is dedicated to recognizing and honoring outstanding achievements in the culinary industry through its annual awards program.

The fifth World Culinary Awards 2024 and the grand gala dinner took place at Summersalt, Dubai, UAE, on the evening of October 2, 2024. The event brought together influential personalities and esteemed organizations from the global culinary sector, all of whom were acknowledged and celebrated across various categories of the World Culinary Awards 2024.

One of dozens of traditional craft villages is recreated

Saigontourist Group proudly stood as the sole representative from Vietnam to be honored with these esteemed awards. Distinguished members of the Saigontourist Group graced the ceremony to graciously accept the globally acclaimed culinary awards for this year.

Saigontourist Group Food Culture and Delicacies Festival organized annually by Saigontourist Group has been honored to be voted and awarded the ‘Most Unique Food Festival in Asia’ by the World Culinary Awards in 2022, 2023, 2024 and the ‘Most Unique Food Festival in the World’ in 2023, 2024. Thus, Saigontourist Group Food Culture and Delicacies Festival has won the ‘Most Unique Food Festival in Asia’ award for three consecutive years and the ‘Most Unique Food Festival in the World’ award for the second consecutive time.

Taking place from March 28 to 31, 2024 at Van Thanh Tourist Area, Ho Chi Minh City, "Saigontourist Group Food and Culture Festival 2024" attracted more than 60,000 visitors to directly participate, explore and enjoy more than 400 unique dishes, authentic flavors of three regions of Vietnam.

The festival not only enchants both local and foreign diners with a delectable culinary experience, but it also celebrates traditional Vietnamese cultural values by offering activities like visiting craft villages, tasting over 50 varieties of Vietnamese folk cakes, and participating in folk games and traditional Vietnamese art forms.

The festival is attended by a large number of Ho Chi Minh City residents, domestic and international tourists, and overseas Vietnamese from all over the world, with the number of visitors in 2024 being 1.5 times higher than the festival held in 2023, and at many times the outdoor space of Van Thanh Tourist Area is overloaded.

International visitors enjoy Vietnamese food

The Saigontourist Group's 2024 Food and Culture Festival has generated widespread media coverage, with over 400 continuously updated reports and news articles from major outlets across Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces. Additionally, the event has seen more than 150,000 social media updates featuring diverse content and perspectives, reflecting the festival's popularity, distinctive offerings, and captivating atmosphere.

A new highlight of the 2024 festival is the 'Top 10 Dishes You Must Try' competition, showcasing the best culinary offerings of the Saigontourist Group Food and Culture Festival.

Chairman Pham Huy Binh of Saigontourist Group and Head of the Steering Committee for the Saigontourist Group Food and Culture Festival announced that following the success of the three festivals held in 2022, 2023, and 2024, the organizing committee plans to expand the event internationally in the near future. This expansion aims to cater to the overseas Vietnamese community while also promoting Ho Chi Minh City's tourism and culinary culture on a global scale.

By SGGP – Translated by Anh Quan