Saigon – Tan Dinh double-decker sightseeing bus service launched

On the morning of November 4, Viet Bigbus Joint Stock Company launched the “Saigon – Tan Dinh” double-decker sightseeing bus service, offering a new urban tourism experience for residents and visitors.

The Saigon – Tan Dinh double-decker sightseeing bus service is launched. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the theme 'Saigon Cultural Heritage,' the Saigon–Tan Dinh bus route takes passengers past a series of the city’s iconic architectural and heritage landmarks, including Nguyen Hue Walking Street, the Saigon Opera House, the Reunification Palace, Notre-Dame Cathedral, Tan Dinh Market, the Central Post Office, Bach Dang Wharf, Ba Son Bridge, Saigon Bridge, Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien Metro Line 1, and Lang Ong Ba Chieu (the ancient tomb of high-ranking Mandarin Le Van Duyet, who was the Governor of Gia Dinh Citadel in the 19th century).

A highlight of the route is its open-top double-decker buses, featuring a multilingual automated audio-visual guide system, free Wi-Fi, comfortable seating, and a team of professionally trained bilingual guides, allowing passengers to both travel and explore the beauty of Ho Chi Minh City.

On the occasion of the launch, passengers can enjoy a free three-day trial from November 11 to 13. After the promotional period, ticket prices are expected to start at VND145,000 (US$5.5) per ride, with continuous departures daily from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 133 Nguyen Hue Street, Saigon Ward.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thu Hoa, Director of Viet Bigbus Joint Stock Company, the launch of this double-decker sightseeing bus service not only diversifies urban tourism offerings but also injects new energy into the city’s tourism sector, aiming to 'Modernizing the travel experience: Safe – Convenient – Satisfying.' The introduction of the service is expected to become a new symbol of smart tourism, fostering a love for Ho Chi Minh City while celebrating Vietnam’s cultural heritage.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh