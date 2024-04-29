Sa Pa launches tourist products to attract visitors on holidays

A series of activities were scheduled to take place in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai – home to the resort town of Sa Pa on the occasion of the five-day holiday.

In a summer festival in Sa Pa. (Photo: VNA)

They are the summer festival “Sa Pa – The Land of Love” and Fansipan Rose Festival 2024 themed “A Million Roses”.

Visitors to Sa Pa on this occasion have a chance to enjoy a tourist product featuring a traditional love market; an art exchange programme among ethnic groups in Sa Pa town and the Pingbian district art troupe from China’s Yunnan province; a cuisine festival promoting traditional food of ethnic groups in Sapa; and community-based tourism areas such as Ta Phin and Cat Cat villages, Lao Chai - Ta Van tourist route.

Meanwhile, Bao Yen district in Lao Cai province has kicked off the second folk culture festival in Nghia Do commune themed "Yellow colours along Nam Luong river" from April 15 to May 1.

Within the framework of the festival, there is a homestay contest, a cultural week to promote traditional costumes of local ethnic groups in the district, an exhibition of photos about Bao Yen land and people of Bao Yen, an exhibition of fine art paintings and space to promote typical agricultural and forestry products of communes and towns.

Folk games have been held at Nghia Do commune, offering visitors opportunities to experience local culture and daily life.

Sa Pa served an estimated 103,000 visitors during the National Reunification Day -May Day holidays last year, 105 percent higher than the same period the previous year.

VNA