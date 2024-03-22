Role of social workers highly valued toward equal society

The role and contributions of social workers are highly valued for the orientation toward an equal society, said Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh.

At the ceremony

The Director made the statement at a ceremony to celebrate the eighth Vietnam Social Work Day organized by the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City this morning.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh informed that in 2023, the Social Work and Youth Vocational Training Center of HCMC has coordinated with relevant units to organize New Year holidays for 6,000 needy and disabled children. Thi Nghe Center for the Protection of Disabled Orphans provides boarding care services for 406 children with disabilities to help them study so they can integrate into the community.

Anh Duong Social Work Center under the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union has provided access, and consultation of confidential HIV testing to 3,385 patients. Moreover, the center detected and supported 89 HIV-positive cases as well as provided ARV treatment care services in Ho Chi Minh City.

Social workers in medical facilities provided information about medical services to 4,925,547 city dwellers in addition to guidance to patients. They act as a bridge between medical staff and 2,001,358 patients and inpatient families while providing nutritious meals and free rice to 190,011 poor patients.

Director Thinh emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City always pays attention to building and organizing the implementation of social policies. This is both a goal and a driving force for sustainable development and political and social stability. Many programs and solutions have been carried out by social workers to solve social problems during each period.

The social work model is implemented in the school system, hospitals, and social service facilities to help students, patients, and people in difficult circumstances; therefore, Social Work Day is also an opportunity to recognize, evaluate and honor the noble values of the social work profession. At the same time, the role and contributions of social workers are recognized in solving problems of individuals, families, communities and society.

In addition, people from all walks of life are attracted to actively participate in helping disadvantaged people to overcome their circumstances. The role of social workers should be promoted for an orientation toward an equal society.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan