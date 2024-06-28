RoK extends issuance of e-group visa for tourists from Vietnam

The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ministry of Justice announced to extend the pilot e-group visa programme for citizens of three Southeast Asian countries of the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam by two years.

Tourists visit Suncheon Bay, the RoK (Photo: xinhua/VNA)

This program has been applied on a pilot basis since June last year to attract tourists from the three countries.

This visa option is available for groups consisting of at least three members, including company incentive tour groups, educational tour groups below the collegiate level, and regular tour groups.

To qualify for this visa, travelers must plan to enter and exit the RoK using the same vessel, flight, or other scheduled means of transportation.

Designated travel agencies accredited by the Korean government will handle the e-group visa applications on behalf of the travelers. The agencies will submit the applications online through the Korea Visa Portal.

Thanks to this program, the number of group visits to the RoK from the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam doubled from 23,781 at the beginning

of 2023 to 47,397 at the end of the year. The number reached 56,427 in the first five months of 2024.

Vietnamplus