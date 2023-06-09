RoK exploits market potentiality for MICE tourism in Vietnam

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) in Vietnam hosted the Korea MICE Roadshow in 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City last night.

Representatives of 24 travel companies and tourism promotion agencies from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and more than 150 representative agencies in Vietnam comprising airlines, travel agencies, relevant departments and units joined the event.

The Korea MICE Roadshow is an annual event organized by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) in Vietnam to connect Vietnamese and Korean businesses in the tourism industry, introduce MICE tourism as well as support policies from the Korea MICE Tourism Promotion Agency.

Korea MICE Roadshow in 2023 is scheduled to take place in Hanoi on June 6 and in Ho Chi Minh City on June 8. MICE tourism is a type of tourism that combines business activities of meetings, conferences, incentives and events.

The B2B Meeting is a place for representatives of tourism and travel agencies in Vietnam and Korea to meet and exchange directly within the framework of the event. Additionally, many tourism cooperation opportunities between the two countries are likely to open as well as the potentiality of exploiting Korean tourism products in the Vietnam market will be expanded.

Speaking at the event, Lee Jae Hoon, chief representative of the Korea Tourism Organization Vietnam, said that around 185,000 turns of Vietnamese tourists arrived in the Republic of Korea in 2022, increasing over 700 percent compared with 2021 that is the tremendous growth of tourism sector after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thanks to the acceleration of tourism promotion activities, by the end of April 2023, the Republic of Korea welcomed more than 126,000 Vietnamese tourists with a continuously increasing trend every month, reaching nearly 70 percent over the same period of the pre-Covid-19 pandemic in 2019.

In 2022, Vietnam received some 965,000 turns of Korean tourists, accounting for around 26 percent of the total international visitors to the country. By May 2023, Vietnam welcomed over 1.3 million turns of Korean visitors and the Republic of Korea is among the top international visitor markets in Vietnam.