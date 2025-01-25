Reviving Saigon River: Unleashing economic potential

In recent years, the Ho Chi Minh City government has placed significant emphasis on unlocking the economic potential of the Saigon River to maximize the river's economic and cultural value, fostering a distinctive urban identity.

Head Nguyen Anh Tuan of the Department of Technical Infrastructure Management under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Investment shared that according to the Project on developing river embankments and riverside service economy in the period of 2020-2045 and the implementation plan for the period of 2020-2025, with the orientation and vision of developing the Saigon River corridor, Ho Chi Minh City will develop the service economy.

In the period of 2020-2025, Ho Chi Minh City will complete research, review and establish mechanisms, policies, principles for organizing and implementing pilot construction investment projects along the river corridor. To implement the project at this stage, the city has proposed 5 groups of tasks.

The city initially comprehends the vision and integrated management approach, aligning with the operational plans of relevant sectors and areas. It assigns responsibilities and establishes a coordination mechanism for effective implementation.

Subsequently, the city finalizes the mechanisms and policies. In this regard, the Department of Planning and Investment facilitates the proposal to incorporate elements related to the advancement of waterway tourism.

Ho Chi Minh City government tries to unlock the economic potential of the Saigon River.

It collaborates with the Department of Transport to explore and recommend a model for a wharf park that caters to tourism and fosters the riverside service economy, in conjunction with the initiative to integrate waterway transport into the city's transportation framework.

Thirdly, the city takes advantage of existing resources, the Department of Planning and Investment has coordinated with international experts to study and propose specific projects and plans according to the action program to propose the effective exploitation and use of land resources in areas along the Saigon River. Fourthly, the city plans, designs and develops management regulations. Fifth, the city invests in building multifunctional green infrastructure, synchronous traffic connections and implementing component projects.

In the next phase, with the orientation of developing riverside service economy in 2025-2030, the city will organize the implementation of a multifunctional green infrastructure investment project along the Saigon River corridor, an integrated infrastructure, creating conditions to promote tourism activities and entertainment service economy and enhance regional connectivity.

Ho Chi Minh City will prioritize the enhancement of sustainable collaborations with community stakeholders and public-private partnerships (PPP) enterprises to ensure the effective implementation of resilient and adaptive green infrastructure projects and environmental protection measures.

According to Architect Ngo Viet Nam Son, future development plans for the Saigon River will focus on enhancing connectivity with the sea and surrounding areas, with a particular emphasis on expanding river taxi services. This strategic approach will transform the urban spaces along the river into highly attractive tourist destinations.

To accomplish this objective, the city must engage in thorough and systematic planning, offering clear guidance and direction for government entities, investors, and the general public. Additionally, it is essential to establish interdepartmental collaboration, ensuring that all sectors are involved and that road and waterway transportation systems are interconnected. Furthermore, in the realm of architectural spatial planning, adherence to overarching principles is crucial, such as restricting the construction of tall structures along the riverbanks and promoting a gradual decrease in height towards the water. Moreover, the government should implement various support policies to incentivize investor participation in development initiatives. Lastly, there should be initiatives aimed at encouraging the community to actively engage in environmental preservation and protection.

Architect Khuong Van Muoi, who previously served as Vice President of the Vietnam Association of Architects, remarked that the true value of the Saigon River lies in the scenic beauty along its banks. However, this landscape remains inconsistent, as one side features Thu Duc City, a newly developed urban area, while the opposite side showcases an older urban environment. To fully harness the potential of the Saigon River, it is essential to undertake a comprehensive re-planning of both riverbanks. Additionally, there should be regular organization of tourist attractions and events along the river to draw in investors. To achieve this, the city must prioritize the completion of the road infrastructure that safeguards the Saigon River, ensuring connectivity between the main roadways and the internal traffic network.

Director Le Thanh Hai of the Institute of Environment and Resources at Ho Chi Minh City National University underscored the paramount importance of addressing river pollution. He emphasized that the high density of population residing along rivers and canals, coupled with the discharge of a significant volume of untreated domestic wastewater, poses a significant threat to water quality. Furthermore, Mr. Hai expressed concern regarding the pervasive issue of littering within river and canal systems.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Anh Quan