Residents join cycling parade responding to Action Month for Women

A program of cycling parade responding to the Action Month for Women in 2023 for the first time took place across streets in the city center this morning.

The People's Committee of District 1, HCMC coordinated with the Women's Union and Labor Confederation of District 1 to host the program.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen, Secretary of the District 1 Party Committee To Thi Bich Chau, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran along with more than 300 officials and employees in District 1 attended the event.

The activity aims to respond to the “All people exercise their bodies following Uncle Ho's example” campaign, promote the “Each woman chooses a favorite sport to practice every day” movement and mark the 93rd anniversary of Vietnamese Women's Day (October 20).

The parade delegation rode bikes across the streets Le Duan - Hai Ba Trung - Ton Duc Thang - Nguyen Hue and came to President Ho Chi Minh’s Monument on Nguyen Hue Street to offer flowers to the President.

In 2023, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee agreed with the policy of choosing October annually as the Action Month for Women.

Through the program, Ho Chi Minh City can implement activities of taking care of women with difficult circumstances, giving support to start-up women, introducing jobs and promoting environmental protection activities.

There are some photos at the cycling parade responding to Action Month for Women this morning: