Residents in Binh Duong Province begin peak business season

Ceramics peak business season starts and residents in Binh Duong Province are busy at working.

Residents of Chau Van Tiep Ceramics Street in Thuan An City of Binh Duong Province, and the surrounding streets are beginning their peak business season.

Ceramics products are transproted

This peak period for ceramics typically lasts about four months, from September until the end of the lunar December.

Ceramics from Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and even the northern provinces are gathered here to be transported by water to the Mekong Delta for sale.

Although traditional wood-fired kilns have been relocated away from residential areas, the people of Lai Thieu ceramics village still strive to preserve their craft, trading and selling ceramics to sustain their business.

A corner of Lai Thieu ceramic street is bustling in business season

Pottery villager paints decorative patterns on piggy bank

Tourists visit a ceramic products showroom.

Tourists visit a ceramic products showroom.

By Van Phong - Translated by Anh Quan