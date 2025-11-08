Business

Renewable energy efficiency enhanced through battery storage

Experts emphasize that battery storage systems are a foundational technology - key to balancing power output, stabilizing grid frequency and voltage, easing transmission congestion, and maximizing renewable energy efficiency.

Visitors and local residents explore products at the Ho Chi Minh City EVN booth during Vietnam Energy Week 2025

Experts voiced their opinions about battery storage systems at the 5th Vietnam Clean Energy Forum with the theme: “Policy and Technology Solutions for Developing Energy Storage Systems and Industrial Solar Power in Vietnam”. The forum was held in Ho Chi Minh City by the Vietnam Energy Association (VEA), in collaboration with the Department of Electricity under the Ministry of Industry and Trade yesterday.

According to the revised Power Development Plan VIII, Vietnam aims to develop between 2,400–6,000 MW of pumped-storage hydropower and 10,000–16,300 MW of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) by 2030—requiring substantial investment capital. However, current pricing mechanisms for electricity purchase and sale related to storage systems, particularly BESS, remain unattractive and need to be improved to stimulate market growth.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Electricity Nguyen The Huu noted that energy transition is an inevitable trend toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. In this process, BESS plays a pivotal role in balancing generation capacity, stabilizing frequency and voltage, reducing transmission congestion, and improving renewable energy utilization.

The forum also discussed policy frameworks, technological innovation, localization, and circular economy applications in the energy storage sector. The organizers will compile participants’ recommendations to submit to relevant authorities, aiming to refine the legal framework, strengthen investor confidence, and contribute to energy security and sustainable development.

