Remarkable historic milestones of October in Hanoi

The capital city of Hanoi is a place storing numerous values of culture and remarkable historical milestones.

The capital city with thousands of years of civilization has experienced ups and downs, from the periods of war to peace and development.

Ancient streets, Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake along with historical relics marking national culture have made Hanoi become an attractive destination for travelers both domestically and internationally.

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Hanoi's Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2024), the capital city was adorned with flags, banners and posters along streets, along with the exciting atmosphere of festive and cultural events, affirming the special position of the capital city in each Vietnamese person.

With its over 100-year history, Long Bien Bridge is an important historical milestone of the capital city of Hanoi. (Photo: Nam Nguyen)

Cat Linh – Ha Dong is the first urban railway project of Hanoi in particular and of the whole country in general. (Photo: Tran Thu Ha)

The Hanoi Children's Palace in Nam Tu Liem District is one of the key projects in the capital city of Hanoi in the period of 2020 – 2025, built to welcome the 70th anniversary of the Hanoi Liberation Day. (Photo: Nam Nguyen)

Young people in Hanoi look at pictures featuring the historical millstones in a corner of the city street. (Photo: Ha Nguyen)

The National Resistance War 70 years ago and the Capital Liberation Day are recreated in Hanoi's Old Quarter. (Photo: Ha Nguyen)

The Hanoi flag tower was built under the Nguyen Dynasty where the historical flag-raising ceremony took place in the afternoon of October 10, 1954. The Hanoi flag tower is valued as an undestroyed project and a magnificent structure in the historical relic complex of Thang Long Imperial Citadel. (Photo: Nam Nguyen)

An environmental worker plants flowers and cuts redundant trees and branches to create a green space and beautiful landscape for the capital city of Hanoi. (Photo: Ha Nguyen)

The surrounding areas of Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake are adorned with flags, banners and posters to welcome the Liberation Day of the capital city. (Photo: Nam Nguyen)

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong