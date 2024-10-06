Remarkable historic milestones of October in Hanoi
SGGP
The capital city of Hanoi is a place storing numerous values of culture and remarkable historical milestones.
The capital city with thousands of years of civilization has experienced ups and downs, from the periods of war to peace and development.
Ancient streets, Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake along with historical relics marking national culture have made Hanoi become an attractive destination for travelers both domestically and internationally.
On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Hanoi's Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2024), the capital city was adorned with flags, banners and posters along streets, along with the exciting atmosphere of festive and cultural events, affirming the special position of the capital city in each Vietnamese person.