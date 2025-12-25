Duc Hoa’s last warhorses hold out for revival

Once a proud racing hub, the horse-breeding community in Duc Hoa area of Tay Ninh Province now survives on passion and hope for revival.

Resident Tran Thanh Hung, from My Hanh Commune, is one of the few remaining horse breeders in Duc Hoa.

Once Vietnam’s premier racing hub, Duc Hoa now clings to its fading horse-breeding tradition as breeders await a promised new racecourse to restore the industry’s former glory.

Since the closure of Vietnam’s racecourses, the once-thriving horse-breeding industry in Duc Hoa area of Tay Ninh Province, has steadily declined. The famed racehorses that once drew crowds and excitement now live on only in the memories of the local countryside. Today, only a handful of households in Duc Hoa continue raising these “warhorses,” driven purely by love for the animal and the craft.

At its peak, Duc Hoa was home to more than 1,700 racehorses, not including foals and mares. These horses regularly competed at the Phu Tho Racecourse and occasionally at the Duc Hoa Thuong track.

However, when the racecourses ceased operations in 2011, Duc Hoa’s racehorses lost their stage. Of the ten horse-breeding families once active in the region, only a few remain, with fewer than 100 horses in total.

In earlier years, Duc Hoa’s racehorses were mainly of pure Vietnamese breed. Later, breeders began crossbreeding with horses imported from Europe and the Americas. The resulting offspring inherited the tall, strong build of foreign breeds and the endurance and adaptability of local stock.

Despite the lack of racing demand, some breeders note that well-bred horses still fetch high prices especially among buyers interested in tourism or equestrian leisure. A healthy young horse, just over a year old, can sell for more than VND150 million.

Recently, news of a proposed new racecourse has reignited optimism among breeders. Many hope the project will restore Duc Hoa’s traditional horse-breeding industry to its former glory reviving a cultural heritage while improving livelihoods for local families.

Currently, breeder Tran Thanh Hung is raising three horses, mostly a crossbreed between purebred Vietnamese and American horses.

Breeder Ha Van No, from My Hanh Commune, Tay Ninh Province, and his horse Ruby, one of the rare remaining horses of this breed in Duc Hoa.

Being a purebred horse, Ruby is nearly 1.8 meters tall and has a large build

Previously, Mr. No raises quite a lot of horses, but due to the decline of horse breeding, he only keeps Ruby and treats her like family.

By Quang Vinh - Translated by Anh Quan