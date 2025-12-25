Ho Chi Minh City residents enjoy warm and joyful Christmas

Thousands of locals and tourists flocked to Catholic neighborhoods and churches across Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate Christmas Eve on the evening of December 24.

Many streets leading to churches in downtown Ho Chi Minh City were crowded with people and vehicles, bringing a warm and joyful Christmas atmosphere.

Beautiful Christmas decorations around Mac Ty Nho Church in Saigon Ward, featured numerous Christmas trees, festive displays and bright lighting.

The twinkling lights combined with gentle Christmas music created a warm and peaceful atmosphere. Visitors strolled leisurely, taking photos at beautifully decorated corners to capture memorable moments of the holiday season.

Beautiful Christmas decorations around Mac Ty Nho Church

Nearby, Saigon Notre Dame Cathedral in Saigon Ward also attracted thousands of visitors. The church campus and surrounding streets were adorned with harmonious lighting, highlighting the festive nighttime atmosphere in the city center.

Traffic police and local authorities were deployed to manage traffic and ensure security, allowing residents to enjoy the festivities safely.

At the same time, beginning from 7:00 p.m., the courtyard of Phu Long Church in Lai Thieu Ward was packed with people. Not only parishioners but also local residents came to take photos and enjoy the year-end celebrations.

>>>Below are some photos captured in the area surrounding Saigon Notre-Dame Cathedral and Diamond Plaza Shopping Center on the night of December 24.

People flock to Tan Dinh Church in Tan Dinh Ward. By around 6:00 p.m. on December 24, the church was full.

On the night of December 24, Phu Long Parish also distributed 850 gift packages to children in Lai Thieu Ward. Each gift included cakes, candies, and soft drinks, valued at approximately VND150,000 (US$5.7) per package.

Christmas atmosphere at Thu Dau Mot Ward

For Christmas 2025, Ho Chi Minh City police force ensured sufficient personnel on duty to handle any incidents, proactively managing traffic flow and providing guidance to ensure smooth and safe travel during the holiday.

Parishioners gather for Christmas Mass at Song Vinh Church, Tan Phuoc Ward.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong