Operator doubles high-speed ferry trips to Con Dao

The maritime transport operator will double the operating frequency of the Thang Long high-speed ferry on the Vung Tau–Con Dao route while launching promotional fares to meet surging travel demand during the summer of 2026.

The Thang Long high-speed ferry at Vung Tau port

Phu Quoc Express High-Speed Boat Joint Stock Company (PhuQuoc Express) said it will adjust the operating schedule of the Thang Long high-speed vessel, which has a capacity of more than 1,000 passengers, to serve travelers commuting between Vung Tau and Con Dao during the summer peak season.

At present, the high-speed ferry operates six trips per week, including three departures from Vung Tau to Con Dao on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and three return trips on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The service is suspended on Mondays.

However, from April 15 to June 15, the company plans to raise the frequency to 12 trips per week. Under the revised schedule, the ferry will depart from Vung Tau to Con Dao at 7:30 a.m. and return from Con Dao to Vung Tau at 1 p.m. each day, except Mondays when the service remains suspended.

Alongside the increase in sailings, the company will roll out a ticket discount program, with fares ranging from VND410,000 to VND950,000 per trip for passengers booking tickets during this period.

Passengers arrive in Con Dao aboard the Thang Long high-speed ferry at Ben Dam Port.

Mr. Vu Van Khuong, General Director of PhuQuoc Express, said that despite ongoing challenges facing the transport sector, the company is striving to maintain stable operations and enhance service quality to better meet the travel needs of residents and tourists.

Increasing operations to two trips per day will not only meet transportation demand but also help stimulate tourism growth, support the livelihoods of coastal and island communities, and strengthen connectivity, bringing travelers closer to Vietnam’s island destinations.

By Thanh Huy – Translated by Thuy Doan