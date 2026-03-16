Ho Chi Minh City aims to turn Vung Tau into tourism hub

Thanks to its strategic location, diverse natural landscape and growing infrastructure, Vung Tau is being developed as the tourism hub of Ho Chi Minh City.

Abundant potential and competitive advantages

Vung Tau Ward holds a strategic location, diverse landscapes, abundant tourism resources and increasingly synchronized infrastructure. Under Ho Chi Minh City’s planning scheme, the ward is positioned as the city’s “tourism heart,” acting as a central hub that connects and spreads coastal, cultural and entertainment tourism products.

Additionally, Vung Tau has a comprehensive tourism ecosystem rarely found elsewhere, combining sea, mountains, historical sites, cuisine, culture and sports. The Bai Sau (Back Beach) area, with its long coastline, open space and vibrant system of restaurants and hotels, is a major advantage that attracts millions of visitors each year. Improved transportation infrastructure has further strengthened the city’s tourism and service sector.

Many experts see Vung Tau as a key eastern coastal gateway in Ho Chi Minh City’s new planning strategy, positioning the city as a maritime, service and logistics hub for the Southeastern region.

Within this coastal stretch, Vung Tau serves as the nearest seaside resort gateway to the urban center. Located only about two to two-and-a-half hours away, it boasts more than 40 kilometers of coastline with diverse beaches, alongside attractions such as Nui Nho (Small Mountain), Nui Lon (Big Mountain), cultural and spiritual landmarks and distinctive seafood cuisine. Key spaces include the newly completed Bai Sau Park with a total investment of nearly VND1.1 trillion (nearly US$42 million), Bai Truoc (Front Beach) Park, the Do Chieu – Trung Trac – Trung Nhi street area and various coastal roads.

Recently, Vung Tau was honored for the first time by the World Travel Awards (WTA) as Asia’s Leading Beach Resort Destination in 2025, marking an important milestone in the development of this beautiful coastal area.

Mr. Graham E. Cooke, President of the World Travel Awards, noted that Vung Tau has made impressive progress, transforming from a traditional beach destination into a modern tourism center with international-standard amenities.

According to Mr. Vu Hong Thuan, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Vung Tau Ward, the city’s tourism sector is expected to make stronger breakthroughs as it benefits from increasingly seamless connectivity across air, sea, road and rail transport. The Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway is nearing completion, while Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai Province is expected to begin commercial operations in 2026, significantly shortening travel time between Ho Chi Minh City and major economic centers.

In the future, projects such as an international cruise port and the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau railway will further expand regional connectivity. A 14-kilometer sea-crossing project linking Can Gio and Vung Tau, with an investment of more than VND92.6 trillion (US$3.5 billion), is expected to break ground in 2026 and will incorporate both an immersed tunnel and modern bridges.

Shorter distances are not only about infrastructure, but also about transforming travel behavior and investment flows, Mr. Vu Hong Thuan emphasized.

With its long coastline, Vung Tau has strong advantages for tourism development.

Brand positioning

With strong potential and improving connectivity already in place, the key question remains how to position Vung Tau on the international tourism map. Local authorities have outlined three major groups of solutions in the ward’s economic development strategy.

First, upgrade coastal tourism infrastructure and public spaces, focusing on the renovation of Thuy Van Street, seaside parks and public beaches following green, clean, beautiful and smart standards.

Second, attract investment in high-end resort and service complexes while developing MICE tourism, event tourism, marine sports, cuisine and the nighttime economy.

Third, improve tourism management and service quality, build a friendly and civilized local image and accelerate digital transformation in tourism promotion, management and visitor experience.

According to Mr. Vu Hong Thuan, local authorities aim not only to attract more visitors but also to improve value, quality and international competitiveness so that Vung Tau can become the eastern coastal tourism hub in Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism network.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism said the goal of developing Vung Tau Ward into an international destination will depend on the combined efforts of authorities, businesses and the local community.

By Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong