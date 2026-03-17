Northeast Asia becomes top choice for Vietnamese travelers

Northeast Asia is emerging as a key destination for Vietnamese tourists, with intensified promotion campaigns, improved connectivity, and diversified travel products driving strong growth in visitor numbers.

As indicated by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism on March 17, Northeast Asia continues to stand out as a key focus in efforts to attract visitors, with a wide range of promotion and marketing activities taking place actively.

Markets such as Taiwan (China), Japan and the Republic of Korea are proactively engaging with travel agencies, expanding connectivity and renewing tourism offerings to increase their attractiveness. Major travel firms, including Saigontourist, Vietravel, BenThanh Tourist and Du Lich Viet reported a sharp increase in Vietnamese visitors to these markets. Rising travel costs linked to Middle East tensions are driving demand for shorter, safer journeys, with Northeast Asia benefiting from its geographical proximity.

Vietnamese tourists visit Taiwan, China.

As part of its promotional push, Taichung City (Taiwan, China) organized a tourism event in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting around 70 representatives from airlines, travel firms and service providers. The event also saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding, paving the way for stronger visitor exchanges.

According to Ms.Tran My Tu, Director of the Tourism and Travel Bureau of Taichung City, the city serves as a key transport hub with convenient links to many major urban centers. Direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Taichung currently operate twice daily, with a flight time of about 2.5 hours, facilitating travel and destination connectivity.

Taichung, which offers more than 500 accommodation options, appeals to visitors with its combination of urban vibrancy and natural beauty. Sites such as Gaomei Wetlands, Fengjia Night Market, Sun Moon Lake and Lukang Old Street are becoming popular with Vietnamese tourists.

A Vietnamese tour group visits Taiwan

At the same time, the Taichung Hotel Association signed cooperation agreements with Vietnamese partners, with plans to introduce a range of new promotions.

Meanwhile, Japan is also stepping up its presence in the Ho Chi Minh City market. Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, reported dozens of flights each day between Ho Chi Minh City and major Japanese cities, helping boost trade and tourism.

The city is also focusing on developing tourism products aligned with traveler preferences, including cultural and culinary experiences and Vietnam–Japan exchange tours, while improving the quality of accommodation and transport services.

Vietnamese tourists visit Japan.

On the Japanese side, Mr. Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance and Honorary Head of the Organizing Committee of the Vietnam–Japan Festival in Ho Chi Minh City 2026, said that two-way tourism between the two countries reached nearly 1.5 million visitors in 2025 and remains on a steady upward trend.

Both countries are aiming for two million visitors annually, opening up significant potential for cooperation this year and following years.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong