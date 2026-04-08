“Vietnam Weather KTTV” mobile application launched

On April 8,the General Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment officially introduced the “Vietnam Weather KTTV” mobile application, aimed at delivering authoritative and real-time weather information.

The application is designed to provide accurate, up-to-date weather data to serve both the public and state management agencies.

According to the General Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, the application has been developed to meet the growing demand for access to meteorological information amid the increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters. Weather data is updated every 10 minutes, enabling users to monitor key parameters such as temperature, rainfall, humidity, wind, and cloud conditions based on their exact locations.

The application’s data sources are aggregated from more than 2,600 automatic rainfall monitoring stations nationwide, combined with eight weather radar stations, numerical forecasting models, and official bulletins issued by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, along with the network of local hydrometeorological stations.

The application provides weather forecasts for up to 10 days, with detailed updates displayed in 3-hour intervals. Users can access information for all communes and wards nationwide and save up to 10 locations for regular monitoring.

One of its key features is a real-time hydrometeorological hazard warning system. Phenomena such as thunderstorms, lightning, flash floods, landslides, tropical depressions, and strong winds at sea are continuously updated, accompanied by response recommendations. The application also integrates lightning alerts based on geolocation data, enabling users to receive early warnings in at-risk areas.

The General Department of Meteorology and Hydrology will continue to upgrade the application, adding rainfall and storm warning maps as well as other specialized products in the near future.

The “Vietnam Weather KTTV” application is currently available free of charge on both Android and iOS platforms.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh