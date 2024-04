The capital city of Hanoi and some Northern midland places have just experienced heavy rains with lightning sounds in the early morning of April 18.

Widespread thundery rains pour down the Northern region.

Widespread thundery downpours have been persistent in Phuc Tho, Yen Bai, Hanoi, Hung Yen, Hai Phong and Bac Kan from last night to this morning with average rainfalls of 45 mm to 47.2 mm.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that the Northern region and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue would continue to enjoy showers that cool off persistent heat after hot days.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong