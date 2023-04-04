Rains bring relief from scorching days in Southern, Central Highlands regions

As of Monday afternoon, both Central Highlands and Southern regions experienced moderate and heavy rains bringing relief from the prolonged hot and dry weather.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting issued a warning of more rains along with risks of hails, lightning and whirlwinds in the Southern and Central Highlands regions from the night of April 3 to April 4.

From April 4 to April 6, a heat wave is forecast to hit the provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Ngai.

Also yesterday afternoon, torrential rains prolonged over 30 minutes in many places of Tan Binh, Tan Phu and Go Vap districts and District 12 in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the Hydro-meteorological Station in the Southern region, the disturbances from the equatorial trough of low pressure caused the unseasonable rains.

After the rains, the temperature in Ho Chi Minh City dropped slightly to 32 degrees Celsius.

It is forecasted that this year’s rainy season will likely come earlier than the average of many previous years.

From the current time through May, rainfall intensity will increase so residents are recommended to avoid immersing in the rains during the dry season because rainwater contains many pollutants and can easily bring diseases to residents.