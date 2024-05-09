Rain in the North, intense heat in the South

Over the next 24 to 48 hours, on May 9 and 10, the Southern region is expected to endure scorching heat, with some areas experiencing intense temperatures ranging from 34 to 37 degrees Celsius and even exceeding 37 degrees Celsius in certain places.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, during the past 24 hours, on May 8, the Southern region experienced high temperatures ranging between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius in many areas and surpassing 37 degrees Celsius in specific locations, such as Phuoc Long (Binh Phuoc Province) at 37.2 degrees Celsius, Ta Lai (Dong Nai Province) at 37.4 degrees Celsius, Thu Dau Mot (Binh Duong Province) at 38 degrees Celsius, and Vinh Long Province at 37.4 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was generally between 45 percent and 50 percent.

Over the next 24 to 48 hours, on May 9 and 10, the Southern region is expected to endure scorching heat, with some areas experiencing intense temperatures ranging from 34 to 37 degrees Celsius and even exceeding 37 degrees Celsius in certain places. Relative humidity levels are anticipated to range between 45 percent and 55 percent.

Localized heatwaves are expected from Quang Nam to Khanh Hoa provinces and the Central Highlands, with temperatures possibly exceeding 35 degrees Celsius in some places.

The combination of intense heat and decreased air humidity increases the risk of fires and explosions in residential areas due to heightened electricity demand and the possibility of forest fires. Moreover, the heatwave could result in dehydration, fatigue, and heatstroke due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

In the Northern and North Central regions, last night and early this morning on May 9, there were scattered showers and thunderstorms, with locally heavy rain. Specifically, in mountainous areas and the midlands of the Northern region, rainfall ranged from moderate to heavy, with some areas experiencing torrential downpours. According to data from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, rainfall amounts measured from 7 p.m. on May 8 to 8 a.m. on May 9 exceeded 80mm in some areas, including Nghia Do (Lao Cai Province) with 168mm, Nhu Han (Tuyen Quang Province) with 143mm, Bang Mac (Lang Son Province) with 123mm, Yen The (Yen Bai Province) with 114mm, Bo Ha (Bac Giang Province) with 128mm, and Trung Hoi (Thai Nguyen Province) with 120mm.

Today and tonight's forecast for the Northern and North Central regions predicts showers and thunderstorms, with some areas experiencing localized heavy rainfall ranging from 20-40mm and exceeding 90mm in some places. Thunderstorms may bring the risk of hail, lightning, thunder, and strong gusty winds. Localized heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods in rivers and small streams, soil erosion on slopes, and inundation in low-lying areas.

From the evening of May 8 to the morning of May 9, many areas in the Northern mountainous region experienced heavy thunderstorms with rainfall exceeding 100mm. In Ha Giang City (Ha Giang Province), a thunderstorm accompanied by strong winds last night until this morning toppled an ancient banyan tree in the Central Square of Ky Dai. A 100-year-old banyan tree is uprooted by strong wind in Ha Giang Province. According to residents of Ha Giang City, this banyan tree is a symbol of the city and is nearly 100 years old. Fortunately, when the tree fell, there were no people or vehicles underneath. Heavy showers were also reported in Cao Bang and Lang Son provinces this morning. According to a quick report from the Department of Dyke Management and Flood and Storm Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, on May 8, many places in the Northern region experienced heavy rainfall, including Mau Son (Lang Son Province) with 106mm, Minh Thanh (Cao Bang Province) with 73mm, Ngan Son (Bac Kan Province) with 81mm, Vu Ban (Nam Dinh Province) with 74mm, and Quang Yen (Quang Ninh Province) with 65mm. From the night of May 8 until 7 a.m. on May 9, rainfall in places such as Van Ninh (Lang Son Province) was 114mm, Bo Ha (Yen Bai Province) 125mm, Yen The (Yen Bai Province) 111mm, Vu Chan (Thai Nguyen Province) 87mm, and Luan Mai (Nghe An Province) 86mm. Heavy rain causes flooding in Van Quang District in Lang Son Province on the morning of May 9. As per a report from Thai Nguyen Province, a house was completely engulfed in flames after being struck by lightning during a thunderstorm on May 8. From the night of May 8 to the morning of May 9, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting issued warnings of flooding and landslides due to heavy rainfall in provinces including Lai Chau, Ha Giang, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Tuyen Quang, Lao Cai, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An. Landslides occur in Lang Son Province on the morning of May 9 due to heavy rain. The meteorological agency has issued a warning that on May 9, both during the day and at night, the Northern region will continue to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, with some areas receiving over 90mm of rainfall. Additionally, this afternoon and evening, the North Central Coast, South Central Highlands, and Southern region will also encounter scattered showers and thunderstorms, with localized heavy rainfall exceeding 50mm in certain areas.

By N. Minh, Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan