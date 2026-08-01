Can Tho cracks down on unlicensed 'flying speedboat' tourist service

Can Tho authorities have ordered the suspension of unlicensed "flying long-tail boat" tourism services after viral videos showed high-speed rides on local waterways, citing serious inland waterway safety risks, vowing strict action against violators.

Following the circulation of social media videos showing high-speed long-tail motorboats carrying tourists on the Can Tho River, commonly referred to as “flying speedboats”, on July 31, Chairman of the People's Committee of Cai Rang Ward, Can Tho City Vuong Cong Khanh said the service had not been licensed by the competent authorities and posed potential risks to inland waterway traffic safety.

Mr. Vuong Cong Khanh said that immediately after the activity was detected, Cai Rang Ward Police, in coordination with the Inland Waterway Traffic Police under the Department of Public Security of Can Tho City, conducted an inspection and identified three boat operators and their passenger vessels. The authorities drew up violation records, ordered the immediate suspension of the service, and are handling the case in accordance with regulations.

On the same day, Thoi Lai Commune Police in Can Tho City, in coordination with the commune's Culture and Social Affairs Division, inspected two businesses offering the so-called "flying long-tail boat" service.

The businesses reported that they operated four motorized long-tail boats powered by engines rated at 18–23 horsepower, each with a carrying capacity of about 350 kilograms. None of the vessels had been registered, and their owners had not been granted the licenses required to operate water-based tourism services.

Representatives of the businesses admitted that they had recently used the long-tail boats to provide the "flying long-tail boat" experience on inland canals, offering tourists high-speed thrill rides.

Standing Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Thoi Lai Commune Tran Long Ho said the authorities had informed the owners of the two businesses that the service had not been authorized by the competent authorities and posed potential risks to inland waterway traffic safety, threatening the safety of tourists. The commune administration ordered the businesses to immediately suspend the "flying long-tail boat" service and said further action would be taken in accordance with regulations.

A representative of the Can Tho City Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism said the department had been briefed on the incident by local authorities. The department has never licensed this type of tourism service and has instructed local authorities to review and halt all "flying long-tail boat" operations while taking strict action against any violations in accordance with the law.

In recent weeks, authorities have recorded the emergence of high-speed long-tail boats carrying tourists along rivers, canals, and inland waterways in several communes and wards of Can Tho City, including Thoi Lai and Cai Rang. The boats have been seen rearing up at the bow, speeding and swerving, creating a high risk of inland waterway accidents.

The owner of one business offering the "flying long-tail boat" service in Thoi Lai Commune said the attraction draws an average of 20 to 30 customers a day. Prices range from VND125,000 (US$4.76) to VND250,000 (US$9.52) per trip, depending on the number of passengers and the length of the route.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh