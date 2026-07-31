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Ho Chi Minh City bus riders enter prize draw in customer appreciation event

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Ho Chi Minh City's public transport authority held a lucky draw for bus passengers on July 31, offering shopping vouchers worth a total of US$1,530 to encourage greater use of public transportation.

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Passengers participate in a lucky draw. Photo: Quoc Hung

On the morning of July 31, the Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Center held a lucky draw program to thank bus passengers, with total prizes worth VND40 million (about US$1,530).

The program took place from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. simultaneously at six locations such as Saigon Bus Station, Cho Lon Bus Station, Ham Nghi Transit Station, former Ward 8 Bus Station, Binh Duong Coach Station, and Vung Tau Coach Station. A total of 80 winning tickets were awarded, corresponding to 80 shopping vouchers worth VND500,000 (about US$19) each.

Under the program's rules, each passenger was allowed to participate in the lucky draw only once and could receive a maximum of one prize. The program did not apply to officials, civil servants, or employees of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Center; drivers, onboard staff, and employees of transport operators; or members of the organizing and supervisory committees.

Le Hoang, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Center, said the event was intended to express appreciation to passengers who choose buses as their daily means of transportation. It also aims to encourage more residents to use public transport, contributing to the gradual development of a environmentally friendly and civilized urban transportation system.

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By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan

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