Vietnam Airlines to operate Ho Chi Minh City–Ca Mau route with Airbus A321

Vietnam Airlines plans to deploy Airbus A321 aircraft on the Ho Chi Minh City–Ca Mau route after the upgraded Ca Mau Airport reopens on November 1, 2026, significantly increasing passenger capacity.

Mr. Pham Thanh Lam, Director of Ca Mau Airport on August 1 said that the upgrade and expansion of Ca Mau Airport is entering its final phase, with calibration flights for the runway scheduled for September 2026. The airport is expected to resume operations on November 1 this year.

In preparation for the reopening, the Ca Mau provincial People's Committee has held working sessions with Vietnam Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) on plans to operate flights to and from the airport.

Ca Mau Airport is expected to reopen on November 1, 2026, following its upgrade and expansion.

According to Vietnam Airlines, once the upgraded airport infrastructure is completed, the carrier plans to operate one daily round-trip flight between Ho Chi Minh City and Ca Mau using an Airbus A321 aircraft with 184 seats. The larger aircraft is expected to nearly triple the route's passenger capacity, better meeting travel demand from residents and businesses.

For the Hanoi–Ca Mau route, the airline will continue assessing market demand before finalizing an operational plan. A direct service will be considered once market conditions are favorable and additional aircraft become available.

Upon reopening, Ca Mau Airport will be capable of accommodating Airbus A321 aircraft.

Mr. Lam Van Bi, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ca Mau provincial People's Committee, said demand for passenger and cargo services in the province is high. The introduction of larger aircraft on the Ho Chi Minh City route, followed by expansion to Hanoi and other destinations, is expected to improve connectivity, attract investment and drive socio-economic growth.

The Ca Mau Airport expansion project, with a total investment of approximately VND2.4 trillion (about US$91.5 million), broke ground on August 19, 2025.

Under Vietnam's aviation development plan for 2021-2030, the airport will meet ICAO Category 4C standards, with an annual capacity of one million passengers and 1,000 tons of cargo, enabling it to accommodate Code C aircraft such as the Airbus A320 and A321.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong