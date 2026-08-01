La Ban Peak positioned as potential national paragliding hub

Ho Chi Minh City has conducted experimental paragliding flights at La Ban Peak on Dinh Mountain, taking a key step toward transforming the scenic site into a premier national and international extreme sports destination.

A paraglider pilot descends from La Ban Peak to the landing zone at the base of the mountain. (Photo: SGGP)

On July 31, the Tan Hai Ward People’s Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with the Paragliding and Sport Kite Federation of the city, conducted experimental flights for unpowered paragliding and paramotoring at La Ban Peak on Dinh Mountain.

During the survey, after analyzing meteorological conditions and selecting optimal wind windows, a pilot from the Federation took off from La Ban Peak, soared over the lush slopes of Dinh Mountain, and executed a safe landing at a drop zone approximately 400 meters from the launch point. The nearly 20-minute flight successfully met all technical and safety standards.

The survey delegation subsequently moved to Tan Hoa Stadium for powered paragliding operations. The pilot performed multiple circuits to evaluate flight performance, navigation capabilities, and airspace conditions before landing safely.

Preparations for the paragliding activity. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Lam Quang Quy, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Paragliding and Sport Kite Federation, multiple field surveys have revealed that La Ban Peak features open terrain, stable wind patterns, and favorable weather conditions, meeting all necessary criteria for the development of unpowered paragliding.

In the coming time, the federation will collaborate with the Tan Hai Ward People’s Committee to study the development of a larger takeoff area, invest in a proper launch runway, and complete the infrastructure required for training, competitions, and tourist experiences, Mr. Quy stated.

A pilot performs a paragliding flight. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the Federation's roadmap, once technical infrastructure and safety protocols are finalized, La Ban Peak will be proposed as a host venue for national-level paragliding competitions, with an aim toward international events in the future.

If realized, the site will not only serve as a new playground for extreme sports enthusiasts but also contribute to diversifying Ho Chi Minh City's eco-sports tourism products, inviting visitors to explore the scenic beauty of Dinh Mountain from a completely new perspective.

By Quang Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh