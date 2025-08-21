Railway operator adds 51 extra trains for National Day holiday travel

Railway Transport Joint Stock Company announced on August 21 that it will add 51 trains and adjust schedules to meet rising travel demand during the National Day holiday.

Hanoi Railway Station launches biometric check-in system to ease passenger flow during National Day rush.

The extra trains will mainly serve high-demand routes. Specifically:

Hanoi – Da Nang: two extra services, SE17 (August 29) and SE18 (September 1).

Hanoi – Vinh: five additional trips, including NA3 (August 29–30), NA4 (August 31–September 1), and NA8 (September 2).

Hanoi – Thanh Hoa: eight trips, with TH1/TH2 operating on August 30–31 and September 1–2.

Hanoi – Dong Hoi: two trips, QB1 (August 29) and QB2 (September 1).

Hanoi – Hai Phong: four extra services planned.

Saigon – Quy Nhon: 12 trips, including SE30 (August 28–September 1), SE29 (August 29–September 2), SQN2 (August 29), and SQN1 (September 2).

Saigon – Nha Trang: nine trips, including SNT4 (August 29–30), SNT6, SNT8, SNT10 (August 29), and SNT3, SNT5 (September 1–2).

Saigon – Phan Thiet: six trips, including SPT4 (August 30–31 and September 2) and SPT3 (August 30, September 1–2).

Meanwhile, the Hanoi – Lao Cai (SP3/4, SP7/8), Hue – Da Nang (HD1/2, HD3/4), and Saigon – Da Nang (SE21/22) routes will continue regular operations.

In addition, two special trains will be arranged on September 3 to transport about 1,200 servicemen from Hanoi to Tam Ky and Saigon after they complete their duties at the military parade.

To facilitate the 80th National Day celebrations, Hanoi will impose extensive road closures through September 2. Accordingly, some train departure and arrival points will be adjusted:

Hanoi – Hai Phong services will begin and end at Long Bien Station.

Hanoi – Lao Cai trains will operate from Gia Lam Station.

Hanoi – HCMC and southern-bound trains will serve passengers at Giap Bat Station.

Given the traffic restrictions, travel to stations may be challenging. The railway sector advises passengers to arrive at least 60 minutes before departure to avoid missing their train.

Hanoi Railway Station will also open an additional entrance at Gate 1, Tran Quy Cap Street to ease passenger flow. Travelers are urged to plan ahead, avoid restricted areas, and stay updated on road closure schedules.

