Quang Tri hit by widespread heavy rain, 17 sites flooded or eroded

Heavy rains from a tropical depression and cold spell have caused flooding and landslides at 17 sites across Quang Tri Province.

Floodwaters submerge the spillway bridge in Ba Long Commune.

From the night of October 22 to October 23, torrential rains triggered by a tropical depression combined with a cold spell caused widespread flooding and landslides across Quang Tri Province, with 17 sites reported inundated or eroded and many areas experiencing water levels exceeding alert levels 2-3. Local authorities have activated emergency response measures.

According to the Quang Tri Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Civil Defense, in the past 12 hours, rainfall across the province ranged from 30 to 95 millimeters, with particularly heavy rainfall recorded at La To Hydropower Plant (115mm), Thai River (104mm), and Bau Dai Reservoir (108mm).

Weather forecasts indicate that from the afternoon of October 23 to 25, the rains are expected to persist, with rainfall ranging from 70 to 150 millimeters, and in some places exceeding 300 millimeters, posing high risks of flooding, landslides, and flash floods in mountainous areas.

Water levels in major rivers, such as Thach Han, Kien Giang, and Nhat Le, have risen rapidly, with several sections already reaching alert levels 2-3, signaling the potential for another flood wave in the coming days.

The province had recorded 17 sites of erosion and localized flooding as of 3 p.m. on October 23. In Kim Ngan and Hoan Lao communes, floodwaters reached depths of 0.3 to 1 meter, rendering motor vehicles inoperable. Fourteen other affected areas were reported in the communes of Ba Long, Dakrong, Ben Quan, Khe Sanh, and Nam Dong Ha, where some roadside embankments collapsed to depths of 30–50 centimeters, posing serious traffic safety risks.

Flooding reported at Km9+650 on provincial road DT571

Flooding of 10–30 centimeters was also reported along provincial roads DT.571 and DT.587 and National Highway 9. Local authorities have installed warning signs and deployed round-the-clock monitoring teams.

Reservoirs managed by Quang Tri Irrigation Works Management Company are currently operating safely, with an average capacity of 87.77 percent of design level. Major reservoirs, including Ai Tu, Khe May, Nghia Hy, Truc Kinh, and Bau Nhum, have undergone regular inspections and remain structurally sound with no reported incidents.

Meanwhile, Quang Binh Irrigation Works Management Company reported that reservoirs in neighboring areas have reached 92 percent of capacity, still within safe operational limits.

By Minh Phong – Translated by Thuy Doan