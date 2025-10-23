Central Vietnam mobilizes to cope with heavy rain, flooding

Residents and authorities across Da Nang, Hue, and Quang Tri have been taking swift measures to cope with possible heavy rains and flooding due to the circulation of typhoon No.12, which has weakened into a tropical depression off Da Nang.

Authorities and people join hands to build temporary embankments to reinforce the coast of Hoi An

Serious landslides have occurred along the main road to Tay Giang Border Gate. At the Cha Noc intersection on Highway 14D—about 4 kilometers from the border gate near Atu village—thousands of cubic meters of rock and soil collapsed, blocking the road and cutting off traffic completely.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Da Nang is at risk of flooding, of which 27 communes and wards are at risk of serious flooding and 31 communes and wards are at risk of flash floods and landslides. From the evening of October 22 to 27, there may be widespread heavy rain, accompanied by whirlwinds, lightning and strong gusts of wind.

By the afternoon of October 22, mountainous localities had evacuated dozens of households in areas at risk of landslides to join households or gather at schools and offices. Military, police, and militia forces were mobilized to be on duty, ready to support in case of incidents. At Tho Quang fishing port, by noon on October 22, 673 boats from Da Nang and other provinces had anchored safely.

In Hoi An City, functional forces mobilized hundreds of people and vehicles to build temporary embankments to prevent coastal erosion in Hoi An Tay Ward, ensuring safety for people and tourists when the storm hits.

In Quang Tri, the Border Guard Station at Cua Viet port promptly rescued two fishing boats that were sunk by large waves due to their anchors breaking while avoiding the storm in the embankment area of Thach Han river mouth. On the same day, people in Da Nang and Hue moved their cars to higher ground to avoid flooding and protect their property.

Director Mai Van Khiem of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that in the early morning of October 23, the storm's center was nearly 100km east-northeast of Da Nang and had decreased to level 8. The storm then gradually weakened into a tropical depression on October 23 while moving into the Central region (with the center being Da Nang).

Yesterday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said that threeairports in the area directly affected by storm No. 12, including Phu Bai, Da Nang and Chu Lai. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has requested airports to deploy safety measures; airlines proactively adjust their operating plans and promptly inform passengers to limit the impact.

On the same day, Vietnam Airlines said it had canceled 8 flights between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang. On October 23, the airline announced the cancellation of two flights from Da Nang to Hanoi and Da Nang to Ho Chi Minh City.

By staff writers- Translated by Anh Quan