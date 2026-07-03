Quang Ninh, Ninh Binh to suspend marine activities as storm Maysak approaches

Authorities in Quang Ninh and Ninh Binh provinces will suspend marine activities from July 3 afternoon as the localities prepare for tropical storm Maysak.

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, as of 9 a.m. on July 3, the center of tropical storm Maysak was located south of China's Hainan Island, packing sustained winds of 62–74 kilometers per hour (force 8) and gusts of up to 102 kilometers per hour (force 10). The storm was moving northwest at five to ten kilometers per hour.

Fishing vessels are anchored in Van Don, Quang Ninh Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

To prepare for the storm, the National Steering Committee for Civil Defense, together with the Ministries of National Defense, Public Security, Construction and Foreign Affairs, has issued directives urging authorities to implement emergency response measures.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has also instructed localities with grade III and higher sea dykes to expedite the completion of sluice gates and other flood-control infrastructure critical to dyke safety.

Quang Ninh is expected to ban vessels from going to sea from 12 p.m. on July 3, while neighboring Ninh Binh will impose a similar ban from 2 p.m. the same day.

As of 6 a.m. on July 3, authorities had notified and tracked 56,240 vessels carrying 249,184 people, providing them with updates on the storm's path and advising them to steer clear of dangerous waters.

Separately, the ministry reported that at 1:28 a.m. on July 3, fishing vessel QN-90568-TS from Quang Ninh capsized after encountering severe thunderstorms and strong winds while returning from fishing grounds to Co To Special Zone.

Rescue teams saved six of the seven crew members, while one person remains missing.

Related News Storm Maysak forms, heads toward Gulf of Tonkin

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong