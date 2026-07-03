Weather

Quang Ninh, Ninh Binh to suspend marine activities as storm Maysak approaches

SGGPO

Authorities in Quang Ninh and Ninh Binh provinces will suspend marine activities from July 3 afternoon as the localities prepare for tropical storm Maysak.

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, as of 9 a.m. on July 3, the center of tropical storm Maysak was located south of China's Hainan Island, packing sustained winds of 62–74 kilometers per hour (force 8) and gusts of up to 102 kilometers per hour (force 10). The storm was moving northwest at five to ten kilometers per hour.

e2154e3774381ac4c1fce79ce8fe7b98-7896-7529.jpeg
Fishing vessels are anchored in Van Don, Quang Ninh Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

To prepare for the storm, the National Steering Committee for Civil Defense, together with the Ministries of National Defense, Public Security, Construction and Foreign Affairs, has issued directives urging authorities to implement emergency response measures.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has also instructed localities with grade III and higher sea dykes to expedite the completion of sluice gates and other flood-control infrastructure critical to dyke safety.

Quang Ninh is expected to ban vessels from going to sea from 12 p.m. on July 3, while neighboring Ninh Binh will impose a similar ban from 2 p.m. the same day.

As of 6 a.m. on July 3, authorities had notified and tracked 56,240 vessels carrying 249,184 people, providing them with updates on the storm's path and advising them to steer clear of dangerous waters.

Separately, the ministry reported that at 1:28 a.m. on July 3, fishing vessel QN-90568-TS from Quang Ninh capsized after encountering severe thunderstorms and strong winds while returning from fishing grounds to Co To Special Zone.

Rescue teams saved six of the seven crew members, while one person remains missing.

Related News
By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

tropical storm Maysak Quang Ninh Ninh Binh fishing vessels marine ban Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Co To

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn