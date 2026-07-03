11 provinces, cities brace for Storm Maysak, post-storm flooding

Satellite image shows the eye of Storm Maysak at 9:30 a.m. on July 3. (Source: Screenshot from the Z.E app)

On July 3, the National Steering Committee for Civil Defense issued an urgent dispatch directing the People's Committees of 11 provinces and cities, along with ministries and central agencies, to promptly implement response measures for Storm Maysak and the heavy rain and flooding expected in its aftermath.

The localities covered by the directive are Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Ha Giang, Bac Ninh, Thai Nguyen, and Hanoi.

For coastal and offshore areas, the National Steering Committee for Civil Defense directed authorities to continue tracking and notifying vessels operating at sea of the storm's location and projected path so they can take timely shelter. Localities were instructed to inspect anchorage areas and ensure the safety of tourism activities, aquaculture, and fisheries operations, as well as coastal and island infrastructure. Depending on the storm's developments, local authorities are authorized to impose sea travel bans and prepare search and rescue personnel and equipment.

For low-lying delta areas, local authorities were instructed to review evacuation plans and stand ready to relocate residents from high-risk areas, while ensuring the safety of sea dikes and estuary dikes. They were also directed to proactively drain floodwaters to protect agricultural production, urban areas, and industrial parks. In addition, the National Steering Committee called for reinforcing houses and other structures, trimming trees, safeguarding electricity and telecommunications networks, and expediting the harvest of crops in line with the principle of "bringing the harvest home before the storm strikes."

In mountainous areas, local authorities were instructed to review high-risk locations and evacuate residents from areas vulnerable to flash floods, landslides, and severe inundation. They were also directed to station personnel at low-water crossings, spillways, and flooded roads; inspect the safety of reservoirs, irrigation works, small hydropower facilities, and underground mining operations; and remain prepared to respond promptly to any emergencies.

The National Steering Committee for Civil Defense also instructed media agencies to intensify updates on the developments of Storm Maysak and the associated heavy rainfall and flooding, enabling authorities and the public to take proactive preventive measures. Ministries and sectors were directed to coordinate with local authorities, in line with their respective responsibilities, to implement response measures, maintain round-the-clock emergency duty, and provide regular situation reports.

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By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh