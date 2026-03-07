Hoa Lu Sports Center reopens with modern upgrades

After six months of renovation, the historic Hoa Lu Sports Center has returned with a fresh look, offering modern facilities and renewed energy for athletes and residents in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City.

Basketball enthusiasts gather at the Hoa Lu Sports Center to practice and enjoy the sport

Nestled in the bustling heart of Saigon, the Hoa Lu Sports Center, also known as Hoa Lu Stadium, has long stood as a landmark for healthy living and a beloved gathering place for sports enthusiasts across Ho Chi Minh City.

After six months of comprehensive upgrades, the Hoa Lu Sports Center has donned a new look in December 2025. These changes mark the impressive return of one of the city's oldest and most memorable sports venues.

For decades, it has not only been a venue for large and small competitions but also a bridge connecting the community through daily sports activities.

From 6 a.m., the first groups of people appear on the track. The rhythm of footsteps grows louder as the sun rises, creating a lively and energetic atmosphere.

From the stands, the stadium resembles a vibrant painting with young people competing in basketball, older adults strolling and chatting, and others warming up for a new running session.

Tran Van Manh, a 64 year old resident of Thanh My Tay Ward, said the Hoa Lu Sports Center has helped him maintain good health for many years. “Every morning, I walk and practice Tai Chi here. When I heard about the renovation, I was thrilled. The new track makes walking and running much more comfortable,” he shared.

By evening, the stadium enters its busiest time. Students, civil servants, office workers… come to Hoa Lu as a way to relieve stress after a busy day.

Nguyen Duc Huy, a resident of Saigon Ward and a regular runner at the center, shared that running a few laps after work is the best way to unwind. He praised the well-maintained track and its convenient location in the city center, adding that he sometimes invites friends to rent the field for a game to relieve stress.

Hoa Lu Sports Center shines after major renovation

Following its first major upgrade in over two decades, the Hoa Lu Sports Center has reopened with modern facilities, offering residents a vibrant hub for athletics, martial arts, and daily fitness in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City.

Tran Duy Kham, Director of the Hoa Lu Sports Center, expressed pride in the facility’s transformation, noting it was the most significant renovation since 2001. He said the upgrade represents both a responsibility and a source of joy for staff, who have been entrusted by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports to train athletes in more than 10 disciplines. He emphasized that the center’s mission is not only to nurture professional talent but also to provide a daily space for residents to improve their health.

According to Director Tran Duy Kham, the track has been renovated with technology and materials meeting modern athletics standards, imported from Germany. The football field has been completely renovated with lush green grass, an automatic irrigation system, and optimal drainage. The Hoa Lu Sports Center is open for people to practice sports from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

As evening falls, the Hoa Lu Sports Center comes alive under the glow of its field lights. Training sessions in Vovinam, Taekwondo, Karate, basketball, and football all begin at once, creating a dynamic mix of martial arts practice, dribbling, and endurance running. Together, these activities form a vibrant, energetic scene that reflects the renewed spirit of one of Ho Chi Minh City’s most iconic sports venues.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Anh Quan