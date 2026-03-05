Lifestyle

Rare bird species Aythya nyroca discovered in Quang Tri

SGGP

On March 4, the Management Board of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Quang Tri Province announced that a research team had recently recorded four bird species in the area, including several species newly documented locally.

The Ferruginous Duck (Aythya nyroca) is discovered and recorded at Hac Hai Lagoon. (Photo: Management Board of Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park)

According to the research team, the species recorded include Prinia inornata (Plain Prinia), Egretta sacra (Pacific Reef Heron), and Parus monticolus (Green-backed tit).

Notably, the species Aythya nyroca (Ferruginous Duck) discovered at Hac Hai Lagoon has been classified as Near Threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and listed as Near Endangered in the Vietnam Red Data Book.

On the same day, Vu Quang National Park in Ha Tinh Province received a rare Crested Goshawk (Accipiter trivirgatus) for continued care, rescue, and eventual release back into its natural forest habitat.

The bird, weighing approximately 0.5 kg, was voluntarily handed over by Mr. Tran Nam Trung, 45, a resident of Song Con Hamlet, Son Giang Commune, Ha Tinh Province, after it flew into his home garden on the afternoon of March 2.

The Crested Goshawk (Accipiter trivirgatus) is included in the list of endangered and rare forest wildlife under Group IIB, which is subject to prioritized protection and strict restrictions on exploitation and commercial use under Vietnamese regulations.

By Van Thang, Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh

