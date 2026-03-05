Coast Guard Region 3 marks quarter century of maritime protection

Officers and soldiers of the Coast Guard Region 3 Command are presenting national flags and essential goods to fishermen of Con Dao Special Zone during the “Coast Guard Accompanying Fishermen” program

The 25-year tradition of the Coast Guard Region 3 Command (March 7, 2001 – March 7, 2026) is written by courageous feats, including a notable “battle” in 2012. When the Zafirah ship was hijacked by pirates, 11 aggressive, armed criminals encountered the resourcefulness of Coast Guard squadrons 6007, 4031, and 9001. The breathtaking siege in the middle of the ocean ended with the entire criminal group being escorted to shore, affirming Vietnam’s law enforcement capacity.

However, peacetime battles involve more than just pirates; they also include sleepless nights ambushing drug criminals and commercial fraudsters at sea. A prime example is a special operation in March 2019. After days of tracking, at noon on March 9, 2019, in waters 100 nautical miles from Con Dao Island, a Region 3 squadron successfully besieged and subdued two cargo ships illegally transferring fuel. They seized and processed over 3.3 million liters of A95 gasoline lacking legal invoices.

The image of Coast Guard Region 3 soldiers is also associated with the warmth of search and rescue operations. Fisherman Nguyen Tan Tien from Quang Ngai Province, who received emergency aid from Coast Guard ship 8005 after a maritime occupational accident in late 2024, constantly speaks of these soldiers. “In the vast ocean, with my hand crushed, bleeding endlessly, and the cold piercing my bones, seeing the silhouette of the Coast Guard ship appear, I knew my life was saved,” Mr. Tien recalled.

Over the past 25 years, the Coast Guard Region 3 Command has saved over 1,600 lives from the brink of death. In the memories of officers and soldiers, night rescues in level 10 and 11 storm conditions are an everyday occurrence. Some soldiers have gone hungry and stayed awake all night to share their food, clothing, and medical care with civilians. For them, receiving an SOS signal means saving lives is a direct command from the heart.

Looking at the powerful fleet and force today, few can imagine it stems from a highly difficult starting point. On March 7, 2001, on the Cam Ranh peninsula, the unit was established with a mere 70 personnel and two old ships.

Today, the unit has grown immensely, equipped with the region’s most modern vessels, such as the Hamilton class, DN-2000, and the CV-3500 rescue ship, capable of operating for extended periods in storms. The unit manages a vast sea area from Cu Lao Xanh in Gia Lai Province to the Dinh An estuary in Vinh Long Province, including the Spratly Islands’ waters and the southern continental shelf.

In the early days, facilities were lacking in every aspect, but their oath to protect the sea never wavered. “We matured through difficulties, taking the trust and love of the people as our driving force to advance toward a regular and modern force,” expressed Colonel Le Van Tu, Political Commissar of the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, noting that the unit pays special attention to building a “people’s heart posture.”

From 2001 to 2025, the Coast Guard Region 3 Command inspected over 2,500 vessels, remitted over VND400 billion (US$15.3 million) to the state budget from violation fines, coordinated the dismantling of over 150 special drug cases, and handled nearly 200 cases of fuel and mineral smuggling.

They conducted 165 search and rescue missions, saving over 1,600 people and 100 vehicles. Furthermore, the “Coast Guard Accompanying Fishermen” program presented over 25,000 gift packages, tens of thousands of national flags, medical cabinets, and thousands of tons of fresh water to coastal communities and life jackets to fishermen heading out to sea.

Additionally, the unit persistently conducts propaganda against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing using a “Little strokes fell great oaks” approach, significantly raising public awareness. As a result, every fisherman and every ship heading out to sea becomes a “living landmark,” joining the military in safeguarding maritime sovereignty.

On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, the Coast Guard Region 3 Command was honored to receive a Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister for its outstanding, sudden achievements in protecting maritime and island sovereignty. Facing complex developments in the East Sea, the soldiers of the Coast Guard Region 3 Command recognize that the sea lies ahead, while the Fatherland and the people stand behind them. With a spirit of “being resolute and courageous, overcoming difficulties, uniting and coordinating, and strictly maintaining the law,” the ships bearing the blue color of peace continue to cleave the waves day and night. They keep the southern waters peaceful, ensuring every offshore voyage for fishermen is a happy journey.

