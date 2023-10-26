Public investment disbursement result used as cadre evaluation criterion in HCMC

Related News Public-invested traffic projects in HCMC show sign of tardiness

Accordingly, the members of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee are required to intensify their inspection and supervision efforts and promptly provide reminders and direction to expedite the disbursement of public investment capital. They shall report to the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee for guidance on actions that may involve addressing, reminding, or replacing leaders and managers who deliberately evade and lack their responsibilities, affecting the disbursement results of public investment capital.

The Party Civil Affair Committee of the People’s Committee of HCMC shall lead and direct the People’s Committee of HCMC to urgently issue regulations with the aim of clearly defining the responsibilities of agency leaders, and the chairpersons of the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City, as well as project owners. These regulations will serve as a framework for reviewing and addressing both collective and individual responsibilities in case of task non-completion. This will also include criteria related to the disbursement outcomes of public investment capital as a basis for evaluating and categorizing the level of task completion.

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee also directs the Standing Committees and Secretaries of District Party Committees and the Thu Duc City Party Committee to promptly fulfill their commitments and be accountable to the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee for leadership and guidance in ensuring the disbursement of public investment capital within their jurisdiction by the end of the year, in alignment with the established plan. It will be the foundation for the evaluation, assessment, and analysis of the leadership's performance in accomplishing the tasks of Party Committees and Secretaries throughout the year.

During the first nine months of the year, the disbursement rate of public investment capital in HCMC only reached 32 percent, falling short of the planned target. One of the contributing factors to this shortfall is the failure of the leaders of party committees, government bodies, agencies, and units to fulfill their responsibilities, resulting in the disbursement rate not meeting the necessary requirements.