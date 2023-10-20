Public-invested traffic projects in HCMC show sign of tardiness

Many traffic projects in HCMC receiving public investment are behind schedule and with dissatisfactory disbursement rate. The city leaders are trying to address problems for these projects to accelerate the progress.



The project to expand Dong Van Cong Street in Thu Duc City (from Giong Ong To 2 Bridge to My Thuy Intersection) with the total capital of VND42 billion (US$1.7 million) started in 2020. It is expected to finish after 9 months as the constructed section is only 2.8km with no land clearance task. However, the project was still on the way in 2022 and has even stopped since June 2022, causing severe financial waste. The HCMC Transport Department has proposed that the municipal People’s Committee consider punishing related individuals and organizations for this tardiness.

The project to build My Thuy Intersection nearby was approved in 2015. Until now, only a few parts were completed for operation (Ky Ha 3 Bridge, a, overpass on Ring Road No.2, a tunnel from Ring Road No.2 toward Cat Lai, My Thuy 3 Bridge). The other parts in the first stage of this project cannot be done due to land clearance problems. The second stage, including Ky Ha 4 Bridge, the street on the right of Phu My Bridge to Cat Lai Port and the overpass from the left of Cat Lai Port to Phu My Bridge, has its design unapproved yet also owing to land resource insufficiency.

The project to expand Nguyen Duy Trinh Street in Thu Duc City was approved in 2019 with the total investment of VND832 billion ($33.9 million) but has not started yet. Many other traffic projects in Thu Duc City have not been done because of problems in land clearance and compensation. Particularly, the project to expand National Highway No.13 – Binh Trieu Bridge, submitted in 2001, is still on paper.

In other areas of HCMC, various traffic projects such as the one to address congestion near Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the expansion of National Highway No.1A from An Lac Roundabout to the boundary of Long An Province, the section of Ring Road No.2 from National Highway No.1A to Nguyen Van Linh Street, the expansion of Nguyen Van Bua Street, the construction of Ong Lon Bridge are experiencing unacceptably slow progress.



Lateness in carrying out those traffic projects, whose aims are to tackle congestion, urban flooding, pollution, negatively affects the daily activities of local people.

More importantly, after several adjustments, My Thuy Intersection project has its investment risen from nearly VND2 trillion ($81.5 million) to VND3.62 trillion ($147.6 million) and the completion time extended to 2025.

Similarly, Nguyen Duy Trinh expansion project has its capital doubled due to tardiness. In addition, the 1.6-kilometer street has entered the list of hot spot of congestion and traffic accident. During the hours allowing truck traffic, a series of container trucks travel on this street, and because of the narrowness, it is extremely dangerous for 2-wheel vehicles to move.

In many of its meeting, the HCMC People’s Council has to approve resolutions to adjust investment policies for public-invested traffic and public facility projects, mostly because of capital increase and time extension despite the anxious wait of the community.

According to the HCMC Transport Department, in the 2021-2025 period, several key traffic projects in the city kick off, including

_Inter-regional routes:

+The expansion of National Highway No.13 from Binh Phuoc Intersection to Binh Trieu Bridge (Thu Duc City), in need of VND10 trillion ($407.7 million)

+The parallel street for Phan Van Hon Street (Hoc Mon District), in need of VND3.7 trillion ($151 million)

+The parallel street for National Highway No.50 passing Nha Be District and Binh Chanh District, in need of VND4 trillion ($163 million)

+The expansion of Nguyen Van Bua Street and construction of Ong Lon Bridge (Hoc Mon District), in need of VND2.4 trillion ($98 million)

_New bridges:

+Tan Ky – Tan Quy Bridge (Binh Tan District), in need of VND325 billion ($13.3 million)

+Thu Thiem 4 Bridge connecting Thu Duc City and District 7, in need of VND5.3 trillion ($216 million)

+Can Gio Bridge connecting Nha Be District and Can Gio District, in need of VND10 trillion ($408 million)

_The routes to address congestion around Tan Son Nhat International Airport and Cat Lai Port, in need of VND1.2 trillion ($49 million)

_Ring Road No.2, in need of a total VND11.4 trillion ($465 million).