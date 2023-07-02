Progress of some expressway projects after starting works

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has coordinated with localities to simultaneously start work on key traffic projects from June 17 until now.

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, as of July 1, some projects are being accelerated by contractors while other projects have not been implemented yet.

As for the Khanh Hoa- Buon Ma Thuot expressway connecting the Central province of Khanh Hoa and the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, the project has not started by the afternoon of June 30 although the groundbreaking ceremony was organized on June 18.

At Km54+750, the section through Cu Dhat Village, Cu Dram Commune, Krong Bong District, Dak Lak Province where the groundbreaking ceremony was held, the project has not been implemented.