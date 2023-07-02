Progress of some expressway projects after starting works

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, as of July 1, some projects are being accelerated by contractors while other projects have not been implemented yet.
As for the Khanh Hoa- Buon Ma Thuot expressway connecting the Central province of Khanh Hoa and the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, the project has not started by the afternoon of June 30 although the groundbreaking ceremony was organized on June 18.
At Km54+750, the section through Cu Dhat Village, Cu Dram Commune, Krong Bong District, Dak Lak Province where the groundbreaking ceremony was held, the project has not been implemented.
Particularly, strategic expressway projects such as the Chau Doc- Can Tho- Soc Trang, Khanh Hoa- Buon Ma Thuot, Bien Hoa- Vung Tau, Cao Lanh- An Huu; Ring Road No.4 in the capital city of Hanoi and the Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City have started construction respectively.
Regarding the Bien Hoa- Vung Tau expressway, after two weeks of starting works, the working ambiance was very bustling at the third component’s starting point in My Xuan Ward, Phu My Town, Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province. Along with the measurement works, many bulldozers, excavators and trucks were mobilized at the site serving for the works.
After more than a week of starting works on the Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang Expressway in the first phase, the localities are promptly accelerating the land handover works for construction units. At the starting point of the project in Chau Doc City, An Giang Province, the construction unit started to level the surface.
The Cao Lanh – An Huu expressway in the first phase spreading through the provinces of Dong Thap and Tien Giang having a total investment of VND5,886 billion (US$250 million) officially started work on June 25. When the project is finished, the expressway will form a horizontal axis connecting the vertical axis along the expressway and step-by-step complete the transport networks in the Mekong Delta.
The 2.6 kilometer-long Nhon Trach Bridge connecting Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City with Nhon Trach District, Dong Nai Province is the biggest bridge project under the Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City which has a total investment of more than VND1,800 billion (US$76 million). After eight months of starting work, the Nhon Trach Bridge has reached around 30 percent of progress.
The bidding package No.2 under the fifth component project, including Tan Van and Binh Goi intersection point under the Ring Road No.3 – Ho Chi Minh City through Binh Duong Province was organized the groundbreaking ceremony on June 29. The project has a length of over 1.3 kilometers with a total investment of more than VND571 billion (US$24 million).
The Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City through Long An Province has a length of 6.84 kilometers with its starting point at the border of Ho Chi Minh City – Long An Province and its ending point at the intersection between Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway and Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong Expressway. The project started work on the morning of June 30.