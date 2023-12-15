Program introducing UK food held in Hanoi, HCMC

The UK Consulate General in HCMC, in collaboration with Annam Gourmet supermarket chain, on December 14 launched a program named “GREAT Food for the Season”, aiming to introduce to local consumers specialty products from famous British food brands.

Specialty products from famous British food brands (Photo: Annam Gourmet)

Held at 10 shops of Annam Gourmet in Hanoi and HCMC until the end of December 31, the program has brought more than 200 food and beverage products such as tea, cake, candy, and wine.

UK Consul General in HCMC Emily Hamblin said that “GREAT Food for the Season” is a great series of activities to end 2023 when the UK and Vietnam are celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic relations.

The program aims to meet the growing demand for high-end products of both Vietnamese and foreigners in Vietnam. The organizers also offer discounts of up to 50 percent for chocolate and 10 percent for Christmas products. At the same time, UK product trial events are also held at five shops on December 14-15 and December 21-22.

Vietnamplus