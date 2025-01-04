Prime Minister works with Ho Chi Minh City authorities

As planned, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the Government’s working delegation will have a working session with Ho Chi Minh City authorities regarding key issues on January 4.

Accordingly, the Prime Minister will attend a conference to announce the Government's resolution issuing an action plan for implementing the Politburo's conclusion on building regional and international financial centers in Vietnam; a conference to announce the Ho Chi Minh City Planning for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.

Additionally, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will preside over a meeting of the Steering Committee to review and resolve difficulties and obstacles related to projects in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Ngo Binh-Translated by Huyen Huong