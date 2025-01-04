Prime Minister works with Ho Chi Minh City authorities

Accordingly, the Prime Minister will attend a conference to announce the Government's resolution issuing an action plan for implementing the Politburo's conclusion on building regional and international financial centers in Vietnam; a conference to announce the Ho Chi Minh City Planning for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.
Additionally, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will preside over a meeting of the Steering Committee to review and resolve difficulties and obstacles related to projects in Ho Chi Minh City.